DPS searching for driver who fled from crash scene in Angelina County

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in a crash investigation.
According to DPS, they are searching for the driver of a 2000 Chevrolet pickup that was involved in a two-vehicle crash at about 7:35 p.m. Wednesday on FM 2108, near Andrews Lane in Angelina County.
Their preliminary crash investigation indicates the 2000 Chevrolet pickup was crashing into mailboxes as it traveled west in the eastbound ditch. It later drove into the eastbound lane where it struck a 2008 Chevrolet pickup, which was attempting to avoid it.
The 2008 Chevrolet was struck on the passenger side. Its driver, identified as 58-year-old Arturo Morado Jr., of Diboll, and his three passengers were taken to various hospitals for treatment of his injuries.
The driver of the 2000 Chevrolet pickup fled the scene of the crash. DPS reported they have not been located at this time.
DPS asks anyone with information about the crash to contact the Lufkin DPS Communications line at 936-699-7340.
