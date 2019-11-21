First Alert: Rain and a few storms to accompany our Friday cold front

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The clouds passing overhead may produce a brief shower or a few sprinkles overnight and early Friday morning, but any precipitation in the short term will be light in nature.
Our next cold front is still on schedule to push through the Piney Woods from the midday hours on Friday and continuing through Friday afternoon. We have a 70% chance of passing rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder throughout the day followed by a wind shift, one that will scour out the moisture and usher in some cooler temperatures just in time for the weekend.
The weekend will feature chilly mornings giving way to cool afternoons under lots of sunshine. Overall, it will be another pleasant weekend in East Texas.
A western storm system looks to drag in a Pacific cold front by next Tuesday, which could bring us a few scattered thunderstorms followed by cooler air arriving just in time for the big travel Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day.
