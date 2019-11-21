Jury sentences Diboll man who shot woman 8 times to 50 years in prison

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A jury has sentenced a Diboll man who shot a woman in front of their children in March to 50 years in prison.
The jury found Anthony Elisha Kelly, 36, guilty of first-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Judge Bob Inselmann’s court Wednesday night.
The jury handed down the 50-year sentence on Thursday.
According to Diboll Police, Kelly fled the scene of the shooting on Devereaux Street before crashing on Highway 59 and then fleeing on foot.
Police said the woman was shot eight times in front of their children.
