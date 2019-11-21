EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A dreary and damp day is ahead. Light rain and drizzle will stick around all day off and on through the afternoon and evening. Expect temperatures to be mild in the 60s this morning and still reaching the 70s this afternoon. More rain is on the way tomorrow and could be heavier at times with a few isolated thundershowers along the cold front. Temperatures tomorrow will start in the 60s by fall into the 50s by afternoon behind the front. Rain ends Friday night and clouds begin to clear Saturday morning. Temperatures on Saturday will reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees and a warming trend begins Sunday with temperatures returning to the mid 60s and even the lower 70s by Monday. Another cold front arrives midweek next week with another chance for rain.