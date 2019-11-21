Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Grey skies, light to moderate showers, and temperatures in the 70s this Thursday ahead of our next strong cold front. Showers/thundershowers will be spotty this afternoon, with on and off light drizzle filling in most of the gaps across East Texas. Our next cold front will begin to near East Texas overnight, and this will lead to showers and thunderstorms along and north of I-20 into the predawn morning hours tomorrow. Showers and storms will develop along and just ahead of the front throughout the day tomorrow with a chance for a few storms to become severe due to strong isolated wind gusts. Skies will quickly dry out behind the front with most of the cloud cover sticking around until early Saturday morning. Temperatures ahead of the front will warm into the upper 60s and lower to middle 70s before dropping throughout the afternoon after the cold front moves through. Our mornings this weekend will be cold with most of East Texas starting off in the low 40s Saturday and middle to upper 30s on Sunday, although the afternoons will be cool and mostly sunny in the upper 50s and low to middle 60s. We continue to warm back into the upper 60s and lower 70s for the first half of the next work week before another cold front moves through later on Tuesday. Spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms remain in the forecast for the second half of the week and could make traveling for Thanksgiving a bit of a headache.