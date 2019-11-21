Trinity ISD: Student who allegedly made social media threat about riot in custody

TRINITY, Texas (KTRE) - A student who allegedly made a social media threat against Trinity ISD campuses has been arrested. According to a press release that was posted on the Trinity ISD Facebook page, the threat indicated that a riot could occur on TISD campuses on Friday.
A statement from Trinity ISD Superintendent John Kaufman was posted on the TISD Facebook page.
The statement said that all local law enforcement agencies have been notified. It also said the student was placed into the custody of the Trinity ISD Police Department on Wednesday and charged with multiple offenses.
“Trinity ISD takes all threats seriously and will prosecute any threat to the fullest extent,” Kaufman said in the statement. “At no time was any student or staff member in Trinity ISD in danger.”
Trinity ISD will continue to monitor the situation, the statement said. TISD’s administration and staff will take any necessary steps to ensure the safety of their students.
“As a precaution, we will have heightened security on both campuses for the remainder of the week,” Kaufman said in the statement.
Kaufman also thanked Trinity ISD parents for their cooperation and parents with any further questions should call their children’s respective principals.
