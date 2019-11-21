WATCH LIVE: Impeachment hearings resume Thursday morning

(KTRE) - Impeachment hearings are set to resume on Thursday morning at 8 a.m. central time in the House of Representatives.
The final public witness for the Democrats Thursday will be Fiona Hill, National Security Council former senior director for Europe and Russia. Hill served under former National Security Adviser John Bolton.
The hearings will be aired live on television. KTRE will also be livestreaming the hearings on East Texas Now. You can watch online or on the free KTRE mobile news app.
