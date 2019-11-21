WATCH LIVE: Impeachment hearings resume Thursday morning

WATCH LIVE: Impeachment hearings resume Thursday morning
Fiona Hill, a top former aide on Russia, told House impeachment investigators on Monday that she strongly and repeatedly objected to the removal of the former ambassador to Ukraine. (Source: CNN)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff | November 21, 2019 at 8:10 AM CST - Updated November 21 at 8:10 AM
<

(KTRE) - Impeachment hearings are set to resume on Thursday morning at 8 a.m. central time in the House of Representatives.

The final public witness for the Democrats Thursday will be Fiona Hill, National Security Council former senior director for Europe and Russia. Hill served under former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

The hearings will be aired live on television. KTRE will also be livestreaming the hearings on East Texas Now. You can watch online or on the free KTRE mobile news app.

Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.