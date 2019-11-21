Webxtra: Hudson tennis opening up new facility

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - Hudson Tennis has gone from using a grocery cart to haul their equipment from inside the school to their courts, to having their own locker room facility and new courts.
On Thursday at 5:30 pm the district will have a ribbon cutting for their new tennis facility.
The courts are still being completed but the building housing two separate locker rooms, a concession stand and coaching offices.
KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames spoke with seniors Grayson Sims, Haley Carswell and Kailey Waller about the event and what it means to have the district back the program.
