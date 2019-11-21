WEBXTRA: Qualifying east Texans can now apply for new home septic systems

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Applications are now being accepted from qualifying east Texans for new home septic systems.
Residents must live within the Attoyac Bayou Watershed, an area that scientists say is polluted with E. coli caused in part by faulty methods of disposing of human waste.
The Pineywoods Resource Conservation and Development is leading the second round of EPA and TCEQ grants to see that malfunctioning septic systems are repaired or replaced.
Coordinator Ken Awtrey said, “There are income qualifications, but the program provides 100% funding for the septic installations. To apply call 936-568-0414.
The Attoyac Bayou Watershed ends up in Sam Rayburn Reservoir, a primary source of drinking water for East Texas communities.
