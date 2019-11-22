First Alert: Clearing out and cooling down this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Temperatures have cooled off significantly this afternoon now that a cold front has pushed through the Piney Woods, shifting the winds back around to the north.
We may hang on to some lingering showers that will pass through our part of the state, but any additional rainfall amounts through early this evening will be light in nature.
Look for skies to clear out overnight and into Saturday morning, giving way to a nice, sun-filled weekend in East Texas.
The weekend will feature cold mornings giving way to cool afternoons under lots of sunshine. Overall, it will be another pleasant weekend in East Texas to get outside and partake in your outdoor activities.
A western storm system looks to drag in a Pacific cold front by next Tuesday, which could bring us a few scattered thunderstorms followed by cooler air arriving just in time for the big travel Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day.
The weather pattern for next week will be rather progressive and with the steering currents possibly setting up over Texas, we could have some wet and unsettled weather right through the Thanksgiving holiday.
