Tyler County murder suspect arrested in Jasper County after two-day manhunt

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A manhunt for the suspect in a fatal shooting incident that occurred in Tyler County has ended. Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputies found Bryan Duhon at about 11 a.m. Friday and arrested him on a murder charge.
The shooting incident, which occurred on County Road 4415 in the Spurger community, occurred on Thursday, and it left one person dead and another one wounded, according to a post on the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
According to a post on the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, law officers from numerous different agencies assisted in the search for Duhon. Duhon’s vehicle was found in a wooded area in southern Jasper County on Thursday evening, so authorities focused their search on that part of East Texas.
The Tyler County Sheriff’s Office conducted the search with the assistance of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Public Safety, the Texas Rangers, the DPS Air Unit, and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The post on the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page stated that a 911 call about a shooting that occurred off of CR 4415 in Spurger was made Thursday. When TCSO deputies got to the scene, they found that two people had been shot. One of the two people was found dead.
TCSO investigators learned that Duhon had allegedly fled the scene after he fired shots at the two victims.
