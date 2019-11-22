EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! The cold front is just starting to push into East Texas this morning. Expect a few showers and thundershowers along and just behind the cold front. As the front moves south, it will take the rain with it, so rain should come to an end before any high school football games this evening. Temperatures are starting out in the 60s but will fall into the 50s this afternoon. Saturday starts mostly cloudy but clearing skies are expected through the day with cooler temperatures topping out in the upper 50s. Mostly sunny and slightly warmer on Sunday with afternoon highs reaching the mid 60s. Chances for rain return to the forecast by the middle of next week and could last into the Thanksgiving holiday.