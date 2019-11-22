SFA leaves Natchitoches with Chief Caddo after 32-20 victory over NSU

From SFA Athletics
The SFA football team ran for a season-high 232 yards to end the 2019 season with a win in the Battle for Chief Caddo over NSU Thursday night.
Inside the box-
Josh McGowen accounted for 158 rushing yards on 22 carries with a touchdown. - Thom Hutchings followed with 89 yards on 27 carries with touchdown. - Freshman phenom WR,
Xavier Gipson hauled in seven receptions for 98 yards and a TD. His lone touchdown came on a 55 yard pass from Trae Self.
Trenton Gordon led SFA with 8 total tackles.
The 'Jack special teams unit was special. SFA recovered an onside kick, fake a field goal for a first down and blocked a punt in the game.
Game Summary
In the first half, SFA cashed in momentum-changing special teams and defensive plays to build a 27-7 halftime lead. All three of the Lumberjacks touchdown drives were aided either by an NSU turnover or an SFA special teams highlight. SFA turned a NSU fumble into a 7-yard Thomas Hutchings touchdown run to stretch its lead to 10-0 midway in the first quarter.
Kicker Storm Ruiz made field goal attempts of 54 and 43 yards, but the Lumberjacks successfully faked a field goal on a drive that ended in a Josh McGowen 20-yard touchdown run. The Jacks led 20-0 early in the second quarter after the 46-yard drive, which was set up by a deflected punt. SFA recovered an onside kick on the ensuing possession, and SFA quarterback chunked a 55-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Gipson on the next play to surge to a 27-0 edge.
NSU took advantage of a SFA turnover and sliced the lead to 27-7 with a touchdown pass. SFA’
JaTerious Evans intercepted a pass at the goal line. The 'Jacks extend the lead out to 32-7 late in the third after forcing a safety and a Ruiz 44 yard field goal. NSU attempted a comeback but the SFA defense held strong fighting off four straight plays from the 6 yard line to secure the win.