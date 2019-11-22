SFA leaves Natchitoches with Chief Caddo after 32-20 victory over NSU

Kicker Storm Ruiz made field goal attempts of 54 and 43 yards, but the Lumberjacks successfully faked a field goal on a drive that ended in a Josh McGowen 20-yard touchdown run. The Jacks led 20-0 early in the second quarter after the 46-yard drive, which was set up by a deflected punt. SFA recovered an onside kick on the ensuing possession, and SFA quarterback chunked a 55-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Gipson on the next play to surge to a 27-0 edge.