Smoked turkey-cranberry salad by Bear Creek Smokehouse
November 22, 2019 at 3:41 PM CST - Updated November 22 at 7:02 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Robbie Shoults, CEO of Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall, shares a handy recipe for this time of year! Use your leftovers if you have them, and enjoy this delicious salad.

Cranberry-Smoked turkey salad

Ingredients:

2 pounds (about 6 cups) chopped smoked turkey

1 1/2 cups real mayonnaise

1 cup dried cranberries

1 1/2 cup chopped walnuts

Method: Mix all ingredients thoroughly, and chill! (How stress-free is that?)

Serve on crackers, croissants or rolls.

