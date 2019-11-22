VIDEO: Hooded men break into Van Zandt County gun business; reward offered

On Friday, August 30, 2019, at approximately 3 a.m., two subjects forced entry into FFL Wiley & Sons located in the 7000 block of Van Zandt County Road 2120. Video surveillance captured two men enter the business wearing gloves and hooded sweatshirts. Both suspects wore the hood drawn tightly to conceal their face. Each suspect maintained a gloved hand in front of their face to obscure their identities further. The men exited the business approximately one minute later carrying two rifles and one suppressor.