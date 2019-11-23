Bond set at $1 million for suspect in Tyler County murder

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Bond has been set for the suspect in a murder in Tyler County.
According to the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler County Justice of the Peace Ken Jobe has set the bond for Bryan Duhon, 33, at $1 million.
Duhon is the suspect in a fatal shooting incident that occurred Thursday in the Spurger community of Tyler County. The shooting left one person dead and another one wounded, according to a post on the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Duhon was captured in Jasper County on Friday after a manhunt.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.