Bond set at $1 million for suspect in Tyler County murder

Bryan Duhon (Source: Tyler County Sheriff's Office)
By Christian Terry | November 23, 2019 at 11:07 AM CST - Updated November 23 at 11:07 AM

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Bond has been set for the suspect in a murder in Tyler County.

According to the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler County Justice of the Peace Ken Jobe has set the bond for Bryan Duhon, 33, at $1 million.

Duhon is the suspect in a fatal shooting incident that occurred Thursday in the Spurger community of Tyler County. The shooting left one person dead and another one wounded, according to a post on the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Duhon was captured in Jasper County on Friday after a manhunt.

