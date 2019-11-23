Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Today was very pleasant with sunny skies and highs ranging in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clear skies and calm winds lead to a quick cooldown tonight as temperatures will drop into the upper 30s for a majority of East Texas by tomorrow morning. More sunshine and winds shifting back from the south will lead to a quick warm-up into the middle to upper 60s by the afternoon tomorrow. Clouds increase throughout the day on Monday and afternoon highs will be warm in the middle 70s. Spotty showers close to midnight, then showers and an isolated thunderstorm possible on Tuesday as our next cold front pushes through East Texas. Skies dry out for Wednesday but we’ll keep the partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures for your Wednesday afternoon will stay cool in the middle to upper 50s. A few showers late on Wednesday, then showers become likely throughout the day for your Thanksgiving which will likely lead to some difficult travel conditions. More showers and possibly a few isolated thunderstorms for your Friday and Saturday as we warm back into the middle to upper 60s in the afternoon ahead of another strong cold front.