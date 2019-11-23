Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It will be clear and sunny today as temperatures warm to the low 60s by the afternoon. Overnight we will cool to the upper 30s. Tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer, in the mid-60s, with plenty of sunshine. For Monday, expect mostly sunny skies to stick around and low to mid-70s to return. A few clouds will start to move in for Tuesday as well as a slight chance for a few stray showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will not be bothered by the clouds though, still warming to the mid-70s. Wednesday will be cloudy and cool, barely reaching 60 degrees, with a chance for an afternoon shower. Rain chances increase for Thanksgiving as temperatures climb back to the mid-60s. Similar conditions will carry over into Friday as well.