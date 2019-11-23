WEBXTRA: Groups join together to help clean area on Angelina River

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The East Texas Jeep Club and Nacogdoches Beautiful Clean join efforts to clean two remote areas in Nacogdoches County along the Angelina River.
The Tram and the Shawnee River Bottom are popular boat launches into the Angelina River. It’s remoteness is not serviced by trash companies.
The gathering spot around the access is often littered and used as dumping ground by uncaring users.
The groups set a goal to gather at least 500 pounds of litter from the area. The discovery of lots of beer cans, an old couch, and dumped recliners made the goal attainable.
