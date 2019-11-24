Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off your Sunday with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s with clear sunny skies. By the afternoon, we will warm to the upper 60s and keep clear skies. Overnight we will cool to the low 50s. Tomorrow will we warm, in the mid-70s but you’ll notice a few extra clouds. Showers will move in for Tuesday as winds begin to pick up. A few of those showers could carry over into the start of the day on Wednesday but besides that, we will remain cloudy and dry. Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be similar days, with showers, isolated thundershowers, gusty winds, and temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. If you are traveling for the holiday, be sure you are staying weather alert!