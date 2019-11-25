Driver, 13-year-old passenger die in Polk County crash

The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 6 p.m., a 2009 Dodge pickup was traveling west. For unknown reasons the Dodge crossed over the center of the highway and struck the front left portion of an eastbound 2008 Nissan SUV. After the initial collision the Dodge spun off the roadway to the right and struck a 2016 Ford SUV that was stopped at the stop sign on Beech Creek Road. The Nissan rolled over and ejected the driver and a passenger.