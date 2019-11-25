Driver, 13-year-old passenger die in Polk County crash

POLK COUNTY, TEXAS (KTRE) - From the Texas Department of Public Safety:
On November 23, The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to a crash on US 190 involving multiple vehicles, about four and one half miles east of Livingston.
The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 6 p.m., a 2009 Dodge pickup was traveling west. For unknown reasons the Dodge crossed over the center of the highway and struck the front left portion of an eastbound 2008 Nissan SUV. After the initial collision the Dodge spun off the roadway to the right and struck a 2016 Ford SUV that was stopped at the stop sign on Beech Creek Road. The Nissan rolled over and ejected the driver and a passenger.
The driver of the Dodge is identified as 18-year-old Jay Myers from Colmesneil. Myers was transported to Conroe regional Medical Center for treatment.
The driver of the Nissan is identified as 36-year-old Lional Kenebrew from Newton. Lional Kenebrew and a 13-year-old passenger were pronounced deceased at the scene by a Polk County Justice of the Peace. Three additional passengers in the Nissan were transported to various hospital for treatment.
The driver of the Ford is identified as 28-year-old Zachary Riley from Livingston. Riley and three passengers were treated at the scene and released.
This crash remains under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.