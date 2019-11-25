First Alert: Pacific storm systems and cold fronts to impact our weather this week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Winds of change have brought back the warm, humid conditions to the Piney Woods and those southerly winds will keep the unseasonably warm temperatures in place for one more day until a Pacific storm system moves in Tuesday night, bringing us a slight chance of thunderstorms followed by some cooler weather on the big travel day on Wednesday.
Wednesday will be much cooler, but more clouds will roll through East Texas as the southern branch of the jet stream remains active. We believe Wednesday will be dry for us in East Texas, but rain and even some wintry precipitation are likely once you head toward the Texas panhandle and up near the Red River.
Thanksgiving Day looks cloudy and cool with a 40% chance of some light rain showers passing through our area. This will not be a widespread, rain event, but just be mindful that there could be some damp roads on your Turkey Day with cloudy skies expected all day long.
With an unsettled weather pattern, we will keep the clouds and a slight chance of rain in the forecast through Friday before a stronger, Pacific storm system barrels in on Saturday.
This Saturday storm will be the kicker, since it will likely bring us some rain and strong thunderstorms. Behind the frontal passage, we will finally clear out the skies and bring in more seasonally cool, fall temperatures for Sunday and early next week.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.