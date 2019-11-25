Lufkin City Council votes to sell industrial park, purchase smaller one

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - In an effort to change its strategy in order to attract new business, the Lufkin City Council has voted to sell its 95-acre industrial park off of US 103 and purchase a 35-acre lot to use as a new industrial park.
The transaction illustrates a change of direction for Lufkin Economic Development to seek smaller manufacturers as opposed to large facilities.
“We’re looking for more loyal businesses that can provide sustainable jobs for our future,” Executive Director Bob Samford said.
The new lot is located on Southpark Drive. The city purchased it from PID Services. In exchange for the land, the city is forgiving a loan payment.
The city opened the industrial park in 2011, using $4 million in grant from hurricane recovery funding. Since then, most of the land has been vacant.
