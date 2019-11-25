Lufkin Wendy’s employee robbed at gunpoint

According to the report, an employee told officers that as he walked out of the store, located at 2212 S. First St., to make a bank deposit, two men drove up in a black Cadillac with tinted windows. The passenger got out of the car with a gun and told the employee to give him the money. After taking the bank bags, the passenger got back in the vehicle. The suspects then left the scene, heading south on the South First Street feeder.