Power of Prayer: Core Music Ministry at Tyler’s Marvin Church

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Prayer and worship take on many different forms. Tyler’s Core Worship Music Ministry is teaching the gospel through their musical gifts.
“Music is powerful," said worship leader Josh Trammel. "It puts words to, you know, things and feelings and emotion that words alone don’t bring.”
Their contemporary services are a marriage of instruments and lifted voices, in addition to prayer and a sermon from Pastor David Dorn.
“The purpose of what we do is not to perform or to give people a show,” Trammel said. "That’s not the heart of it. The heart is to set the table for people to connect with God and have an experience with him.”
They aim to provide an authentic experience along with a gospel message.
“I’m broken and I need a savior. Because without that you don’t realize the gravity of what he did to save you or what he saved you from.”
The son of a pastor, Josh says music ministry has played a central role in his relationship with God. He picked up guitar and playing drums in his high school youth group.
Josh reflects on his own journey, which includes discipleship training with Youth With a Mission (YWAM), to compose lyrics that inspire.
"I think it took me walking through my own hard seasons of life as I got, you know, out of high school and experienced, you know, hurt and pain in my own way. That really caused me to like explore what do I really believe and what can I lean on at the end of the day.”
Nearly a dozen musicians and A/V technicians share their gifts during two services every Sunday.
Taryn Brannen has been singing here for 10 years.
“I would say, ‘God, you know, fill me up to pour me out.’ Like I want his name to be glorified.”
For her, it’s important to focus on the people who come to worship. Even while singing, they’re praying for everyone in the church.
"I ask God to touch them, to meet them where they are, to just truly allow themselves to be open to what to what God is, you know, giving them in this service and in this time.”
Answering a calling, band members come from as far as Dallas each week. They’re offering up unspoken intentions.
“(It’s) a great outlet to express what I feel inside because that doesn’t always just come out, you know, in conversation. You know, it’s just a way to like meditate on what you really feel inside.”
Sometimes referred to as a higher form of prayer, these lyrics are joining voices to set the stage for an encounter with God’s word.
“I believe singing the gospel over ourselves is one of the most powerful things that we can do as as Christians,” Trammel said.
Trammel has an EP that’s available for download on Apple Music and Spotify.
