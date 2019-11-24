Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! Partly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s by tomorrow morning. A fair mix of clouds and sun tomorrow afternoon with highs warming into the middle 70s before mostly cloudy skies return by Monday evening. A few stray showers possible overnight into Tuesday before showers and an isolated thunderstorm become more likely ahead of our next strong cold front. This first front will push through East Texas later in the day on Tuesday so temperatures will be allowed to warm into the upper 70s before cooling into the middle 40s overnight into Wednesday morning. Dry conditions for the better part of your Wednesday although cloudy skies will remain in East Texas. Late Wednesday night we start to tap into Gulf and Pacific moisture and will allow for showers and a few thundershowers to persist through your Thanksgiving as well as for Friday and Saturday. Strong southerly winds return on Friday as well, and with the added warmth and available moisture we could see the potential for a few stronger thunderstorms ahead of another strong cold front set to arrive later on Saturday. With this rainy holiday week ahead, be sure to stay weather alert and keep an eye out for any updates to the forecast!