Tyler County sheriff identifies victims of fatal shooting

TYLER COUNTY, TEXAS (KTRE) - The victims of a Tyler County shooting that left one person dead and another injured have been identified.
According to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, 60-year-old James Allen Clark, of Jasper, was shot and killed on Nov. 21 in the Spruger community. Another man, identified as 50-year-old Damon Mitchell Odom, of Jasper, was injured in the incident and remains in a Beaumont hospital.
The suspect in the shooting, identified as 33-year-old Bryan Duhon, was captured on Nov. 22 following a manhunt in Jasper County.
Duhon remains in the Tyler County jail under a $1 million bond.
Further details about the shooting have not been released at this time.
