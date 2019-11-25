WEBXTRA: SFA Basketball leaves to face #1 Duke

NACOGDOCHES, TEXAS (KTRE) - The SFA men’s basketball team left the Pineywoods this morning with their destination being historic Cameron Indoor Stadium.
The 4-1 Lumberjacks will take on nationally-ranked No.1 Duke Tuesday night.
This is the first-ever trip to Duke for the Lumberjacks. While many see this game as not winnable, earlier this season, Evansville beat nationally-ranked Kentucky. Evansville was a 25 point underdog.
KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames caught up with Coach Kyle Keller before they left.
We will have more on-air at 6 and 10.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.