WEBXTRA: SFA Basketball leaves to face #1 Duke

WEBXTRA: SFA Basketball leaves to face #1 Duke
By Caleb Beames | November 25, 2019 at 3:58 PM CST - Updated November 25 at 3:58 PM

NACOGDOCHES, TEXAS (KTRE) - The SFA men’s basketball team left the Pineywoods this morning with their destination being historic Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The 4-1 Lumberjacks will take on nationally-ranked No.1 Duke Tuesday night.

This is the first-ever trip to Duke for the Lumberjacks. While many see this game as not winnable, earlier this season, Evansville beat nationally-ranked Kentucky. Evansville was a 25 point underdog.

KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames caught up with Coach Kyle Keller before they left.

We will have more on-air at 6 and 10.

Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.