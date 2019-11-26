First Alert: An overnight cold front to bring us a few showers, cooler weather

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Winds of change have brought back the warm, humid conditions to the Piney Woods and those southerly winds will combine with a Pacific cold front to provide us with a 30% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms this evening.
Behind this cold front, look for cooler and drier conditions to return on Wednesday as northerly winds usher in some cooler weather just in time for Thanksgiving.
While we may see some peeks of sunshine on Wednesday morning, don’t expect that to stick around too long since more clouds will roll through East Texas in the afternoon hours as the southern branch of the jet stream remains active.
Thanksgiving Day looks cloudy and cool with a 20% chance of light showers. Most areas look to remain dry for your big feast, but overcast skies and cool conditions will prevail this year.
With an unsettled weather pattern, we will keep the clouds and a slight chance of rain in the forecast through Friday before a stronger, Pacific storm system barrels in on Saturday.
This Saturday storm will be the kicker, since it will likely bring us some rain and the potential for some strong-to-severe thunderstorms.
Since there is a severe weather threat in the Piney Woods on Saturday, we have declared a First Alert Weather Day to account for that threat.
Behind the frontal passage, we will finally clear out the skies and bring in more seasonally cool, fall temperatures for Sunday and early next week.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.