First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday night/Saturday morning

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A powerful Pacific storm system will drag a cold front through East Texas on Saturday. Since there is a viable threat for strong-to-severe thunderstorms here in the Piney Woods, we have decided to issue a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday.
Since we are four days out from this storm system impacting our part of the state, there are still some timing issues that need to be worked out. However, it does appear we will be tracking a line of heavy thunderstorms racing through our area in the morning hours of Saturday.
The main threat appears to be damaging winds in excess of 60 mph with a lesser threat of isolated tornadoes.
Since this is a holiday weekend and many of you will be on the go, doing fun things with friends and family, make sure you stay weather alert and check back in with us later in the week as we fine-tune that forecast and have more details on Saturday morning’s storm threat.
