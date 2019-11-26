Frustration growing in Dallas ahead of annual Thanksgiving game

FRISCO, Texas (KTRE) - It seems the pressure and frustration is mounting in Dallas ahead of Thursday’s annual Thanksgiving Day game.
The Cowboys loss to New England on Sunday keeps them winless against teams with winning records. the 8-3 Bills will come to Dallas on a short turnaround. After the 13-9 loss in New England owner Jerry Jones told the media he was frustrated with the coaching decisions being made and that the game against New England was pretty much a must-win. On Monday, Head Coach Jason Garrett seemed to answer the question about that criticism in a roundabout way.
“We’ve just got to focus on coaching as well as we can and playing as well as we can," Garrett told the media. “There certainly were some things in the game that we have to get better at, and we’re going to work on that as a staff.”
Garrett added that the coaching staff had not met yet with Jones or other management due to the short work week that is presented to the team with Thanksgiving on Thursday.
It also seems that the Cowboys were the victims of two phantom calls on Sunday with the NFL telling the team that the two tripping penalties late in the game against the Patriots should not have been called.
