Homeless woman struck, killed while crossing street in Lufkin

At 12:10 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Frank Avenue at Loop 287 for an auto-pedestrian accident involving a homeless woman. A woman in the inside lane had stopped to allow the homeless woman, who was pushing a buggy, to cross the intersection though the light was green. Another driver, identified as Matthew Battise, 26, was in the outside lane and did not see the woman crossing because his view of her was obstructed by the stopped vehicle.