Monday basketball Action: Lufkin, Hudson pick up wins

By Caleb Beames | November 25, 2019 at 9:34 PM CST - Updated November 25 at 9:34 PM

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - With Thanksgiving break here many basketball programs are using the week to get some early games in.

Monday afternoon Lufkin cruised by Palestine, who is still missing some players to football. 79-45. The Panthers did a good job moving the ball around and getting scoring from the majority of the team but Jordan Moore led the way with 18 points. Zayne Shankle followed that up with 15 of his own. Lufkin returns to action Saturday at home against The Woodlands.

In Hudson the Hornets used some good 3-point shooting to jump out to an early double digit lead over Central heights but the Blue Devils came back and led at the half by four. The Blue Devils shooting went cold in the second half and Hudson outscored the 24-7 in the third and 14-4 in the forth to win 68-50. Hudson will be in Nacogdoches to play the Dragon on Tuesday.

Other scores:

Boys -

Brownsboro 53, Bishop Gorman 48

Tatum 54, Huntington 53

Douglass 55, Kennard 47

Chireno 57, Onalaska 64

Leggett 74, Hull Daisetta 60

Girls -

Tyler Lee 41, Lufkin 14

Red Oak 38, Jacksonville 33

Chapel Hill 51, Athens 41

Bulard 45, Lindale 38

Hudson 42, Whitehouse 25

Pittsburg 56, Pine Tree 29

Alba-Golden 47, Tyler All Saints 35

Midlothian Heritage 54, Grapeland 50

MP Chapel Hill 64, New Boston 39

Edgewood 57, Frankston 26

Woodville 57, Huntington 33

Lovelady 51, Anderson-Shiro 31

Martinsville 43, Appple Springs 20

Hull-Daisetta 66, Leggett 44

Bishop Gorman 55, Mt. Enterprise 18

Hawkins 52, White Oak 44

