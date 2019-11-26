’Please help us find him’: Shelby County family pleads for help in search for missing man

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Shelby County family is hoping for a reason to be thankful after issuing a plea for any help finding their loved one.
The family of Jim Anderson, 74, said he disappeared on Nov. 17 after leaving his home around 3 a.m. Anderson’s daughter said going a day or so without contact is odd for him, not to mention the circumstances in which he left that night.
“We have not seen, nor heard anything, and we’re just asking anyone who sees his picture [to] please, please look everywhere you go," said Betty Basham, Anderson’s daughter.
Basham said Anderson left home driving a 2002 white extended cab Chevrolet pickup truck with a blue stripe along the bottom. The truck has Texas plates 1-J-T-2-0-3.
The family is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to Anderson’s whereabouts. Authorities ask anyone who spots Anderson or knows anything about his whereabouts to contact your local authorities right away.
