Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) -Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It is a warm and muggy start to your Tuesday afternoon with temperatures in the low 70s and very gusty winds. Widespread showers and isolated thundershowers are expected this afternoon as temperatures reach the upper 70s. Overnight the rain will begin to clear up and we will cool to the mid-40s. Tomorrow morning could bring a few lingering showers but by the afternoon we will be cloudy, dry, and cool, only in the upper 50s. For Thanksgiving, more rain will move into East Texas and will stick around for Friday and Saturday as well. Friday will be our best chance of seeing a few isolated thundershowers again. We will start to clear out on Sunday, but we will stay cool, only in the mid-50s. Similar conditions will carry over into Monday.