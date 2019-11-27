Angelina County Salvation Army kicks off its 2019 Red Kettle Campaign

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - On Tuesday, Angelia County residents their part to kick off a national holiday tradition.
Joyful bells rang out as members of the Salvation Army, city officials, and local residents kicked off the 2019 Red Kettle campaign with a ceremony at a Brookshire Brothers store in Lufkin.
“We’re asking for help from the community,” said Cavon Phillips. “Definitely give to the cause. Also, you can volunteer your time to just come out and stand out and ring the bell. Then you get to hear interesting stories from those people that cross your path about how the Salvation Army impacted their lives.”
This year, the campaign hopes to raise $125,000. According to the core officers of the Salvation Army, they are trying to provide food, shelter, and clothing for families in need.
The Salvation Army officials urged members of the community to sign up to volunteer at registertoring.com.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.