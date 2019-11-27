East Texas Ag News: Tips on protecting plants during freezing weather

TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - If you’re looking ahead to protect your plants during freezing weather then you’ll want to irrigate them before a freeze.
According to county extension agents in Angelina County, moist soil can hold four times more heat than dry soil. It will also conduct heat to the soil surface faster than a dry soil which aids in frost prevention.
In a study performed years ago, the air temperature above a wet soil was five degrees higher than that above a dry soil and the difference was maintained until six a-m the next morning.
Covering plants with a bedsheet can give you two-to-five degrees of protection. The covers can be laid right over the crop or can be supported on stakes.
Any material can be used to cover plants; however, woven fabrics are better insulation than plastics or paper.
