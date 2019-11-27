Longview’s Haynes King revealed as Dave Campbell magazine cover

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The face Longview quarterback Haynes King will soon be on a store shelf near you.
On Tuesday, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football revealed that King would be on the cover of their annual recruiting magazine that comes out in December.
Earlier this year, the Under Armour All-American and 2018 6A Player of the Year committed to play college football at Texas A&M. King can officially sign with the Aggies in December during the early signing period or wait until February for the traditional National Signing Day.
To get a copy of the magazine you can but it in stores starting in December or sign up for a subscription with DCTF and get the magazine shipped to you as well as the annual summer magazine.
