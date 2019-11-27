Lufkin police charge victim in Wendy’s robbery with theft, false report

LUFKIN, TEXAS (KTRE) - Lufkin police arrested the alleged victim in the robbery of a Wendy’s, claiming he falsely reported the crime and committed the theft himself.
According to Lufkin police, Shaquille Teel, 28, was arrested and charged with theft and false report to a peace officer. He was a shift manager at the store, located at 2212 South First Street.
Officers responded to the location on Sunday where Teel reportedly told them he was robbed at gunpoint by two men as he walked to his car to make a bank deposit.
According to Lufkin police, the store does not have surveillance cameras on the side of the building where the alleged crime occurred. However, they said a neighboring business did and detectives were able to obtain the surveillance footage.
Lufkin police reported the footage shows Teel walk to his truck and sit inside for about a minute. According to Lufkin police, the video then shows Teel walk back inside. They reported about a minute after he walks inside, the 911 call was made.
Teel was arrested without incident at the Wendy’s on Tuesday. According to the Lufkin police, he remains in the Angelina County Jail.
