Lufkin police release ID on homeless woman killed while crossing street

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police have released the identification of a homeless woman struck by a car while crossing a street in Lufkin.
Linda Cortines, 65, was struck by a vehicle around 12:10 a.m. Tuesday, at the intersection of Frank Avenue at Loop 287. She later died at a Lufkin hospital.
Lufkin police reported a driver in the inside lane had stopped to allow the woman, who was pushing a buggy, to cross the street even though the light was green. The woman was then struck by another driver, who was traveling in the outside lane and didn’t see the woman crossing because the stopped car obstructed his view of her.
PREVIOUS REPORT: Homeless woman struck, killed while crossing street in Lufkin
