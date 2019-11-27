SFA upsets No.1 Duke in overtime

Durham, North Carolina (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks pushed Duke to the limits Tuesday and walked away with a 85-83 victory.
SFA went into Duke the clear underdog to the top team in the country and one of the all-time legends in college basketball.
John Comeaux put SFA out to a 3-2 lead on their first possession of the game but Duke came right back and in the first half opened at the most a 15-point lead. Senior Kevon Harris was a big part of the game scoring 20 of SFA’s 40 in the first half. At the break Duke was up 45-40.
In the second half SFA outscored Duke 41-36 to send the game to overtime tied at 81. In a very tough five minute strech both teams only were able to score two points a piece until the closing seconds. That was until the final seconds when SFA forced a steal and Nathan Bain went uncontested down the court for a layup and the win at the buzzer.
This is the first time since 1983 that Duke has lost to an unranked non-power five team. The last one to do it was Wagner.
