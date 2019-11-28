(KLTV/KTRE) - If you're not a fan of pie-making, or if you just want to try something new, give this galette, which is simply a free-form pie baked on a cookie sheet, a try!
Apple-pear galette with pecan streusel by Mama Steph
1 pre-made pie crust, rolled out on a cutting board or parchment paper to about a 9x13-inch oval or circle
Streusel ingredients
2/3 cup pecans 1/2 cup plain flour 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar 1/2 teaspoon salt 6 tablespoons cold butter
Filling 2 apples, cored and sliced thin 2 Bartlett pears, cored and sliced thin 1/2 cup dried cranberries 1/3 cup white sugar 1/4 teaspoon salt juice of 1/2 lemon
Confectioners sugar for dusting
Method:
Make the streusel:
In a medium bowl, combine streusel ingredients except pecans. Crumble the ingredients with your hands (or food processor) until they become crumbly. Add pecans, toss, and set aside.
Make the filling:
Combine all filling ingredients in large bowl, tossing well.
Assemble galette:
Preheat oven to 400. Place the rolled-out crust onto a parchment lined cookie sheet. Mound the filling in the center of the crust, leaving about a two inch border all the way around. Spread the streusel over the filling, then fold up the edges around the galette, crimping folds around it as you go. (see video).
Bake for about 40 to 45 minutes, until crust is golden brown. Enjoy!