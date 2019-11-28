Evening Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! Cloudy and cool for the rest of the Thanksgiving afternoon and evening. A few showers are possible, but most will just be drizzle or a few sprinkles into the evening. Expect temperatures to stay steady in the lower to mid 50s overnight. Mostly cloudy skies will continue into Black Friday with a chance for a few isolated showers. Friday will be a day where it may not rain, but it will look like rain all day. Temperatures will be mild, warming into the lower 70s by Friday afternoon. A First Alert Weather Day will be in effect for Saturday. Warm, humid conditions are expected ahead of a cold front moving in during the middle of the day. Dynamics ahead of the cold front support the development of thunderstorms will strong, gusty winds and possibly an isolated tornado. Once the front moves through, the severe weather threat will diminish quickly. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s ahead of the front and drop into the 40s overnight with clearing skies through Sunday morning. Breezy and cooler Sunday with a warming trend into early next week.