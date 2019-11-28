Fire trucks from three cities called to Norbord fire in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Fire trucks from three cities were called to Nacogdoches this afternoon to help with an industrial fire at Norbord, a wood products plant.
The call came in around 12:40 on Wednesday. Nacogdoches firefighters arrived to heavy smoke. Immediate concern led to calls to Center for a ladder truck and Lufkin for additional personnel.
Center volunteer fire departments backed up Nacogdoches stations to take other calls.
Chuck French with the Nacogdoches Fire Department said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. He says it started on the conveyer belt moving wet chips that were headed to the dryer. No one was hurt and the scene was under control in less than two hours.
