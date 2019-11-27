Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Skies should remain Mostly Cloudy to Cloudy overnight tonight. On Thanksgiving day, we are looking for cloudy skies and a few scattered showers across East Texas. As we head into Friday, chances for isolated thunderstorms likely to increase late in the day. A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for late Friday Night and Saturday Morning. We continue to monitor a Pacific Cold Front that is slated to move through East Texas on Saturday morning. Out ahead of the frontal system, showers and thunderstorms are likely to form over portions of East Texas starting late on Friday and then continuing through Saturday morning, or until the front passes your area. Greatest risks remain strong/gusty thunderstorm winds of 60 mph plus, but all severe weather risks are in play during this time period. The lowest will be Flash Flooding as we are not expecting a lot of rain with this system. Very warm and humid conditions will exist prior to the front which will be the fuel for strong to severe storms. Saturday morning appears to be the time period where the strongest storms are likely, however, out ahead of the front will be very unstable air. Any development of isolated storms in this area could develop quickly into something severe. Please stay tuned. We will update you again soon as the event nears. As we head into Sunday and early next week, the weather looks much quieter. Lots of sunshine and cool temperatures expected.