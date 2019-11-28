WATCH: The TJC Apache Belles march in Houston Thanksgiving Parade

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Tyler Junior College Apache Belles performed during the 70th Annual H-E-B Houston Thanksgiving Day Parade.
This is the 20th year the Apache Belles have been a featured entertainer of the parade. They dazzled the crowd with their high-kick routine during the “performance stop" in front of the grandstands.
“We’re proud to spend our Thanksgiving sharing a bit of TJC friendliness and hospitality with the people of Houston," Apache Belles Director Jasilyn Schaefer said in a press release.
The Apache Belles are proud to be a part of the long-going tradition that is the H-E-B Houston Thanksgiving Parade. According to a press release, the parades is the largest parade in the state and attracts crowds of up to 40,000 people.
Floats, hot air balloons, marching bands, and Santa himself, join the Apache Belles in this festive tradition.
