East Texas Ag News: Not all hay is created equal

Not all forage or hay is created equal.
According to county extension agents in Angelina County, there is great variation between forages and nutrient content that can vary dramatically even within a particular type of forage.
Several factors influence hay quality, such as maturity, forage species & variety, fertilization, temperature, leaf to stem ratio and weather at harvesting and baling.
Regardless if you are buying hay or feeding the hay you raised., it’s a good idea to test the hay to determine what, if any, supplementation will be needed when the hay is fed.
When collecting samples, a good practice is to sample approximately 10 percent of the bales from a particular cutting or load using a hay probe.
