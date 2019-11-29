First Alert Weather Day in effect for Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day will be in effect during the day on Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe storms for much of the East Texas area. A strong cold front will be moving into the region midday Saturday. A line of strong to severe storms is expected along the front from late morning through late afternoon. The main threat with these storms will be strong, gusty winds. However, dynamics do support the possibility of isolated tornadoes, especially if any storms develop in areas well ahead of the cold front where very warm, humid air will be in place. Once the front moves through, the severe threat will diminish quickly from northwest to southeast with all rain ending by Saturday evening. Skies will clear late Saturday into early Sunday morning with cooler conditions expected Sunday afternoon.