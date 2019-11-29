Friday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off with temperatures in the mid-50s and a few showers. By the afternoon we will warm to the low 70s and continue to see off and showers. Winds will be breezy today from the southeast. Overnight we will cool to the mid-60s. Tomorrow we have a First Alert Weather Day in action. We are expecting strong to possibly severe storms to come through in the late morning and early afternoon. The biggest threats that we are watching are the gusty winds and the potential for an isolated tornado. Be sure you have your First Alert Weather App downloaded. Most of the rain will move out by the evening and we will be clear and sunny after that. Sunday will be cool and clear, only warming to the upper 50s. Sunny skies and 60s return for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week. The next best chance to see a few showers will be on Thursday.