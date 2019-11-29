Lufkin Police Department: Woman being escorted out of store hit LPD officer, fled

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 31-year-old woman on an assault of a public servant charge after she hit one of the LPD officer escorting her from the town’s Walmart store Thursday night.
Angelina Nicole Davidson, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a third-degree felony assault of a public servant charge, a Class A misdemeanor evading arrest charge, a Class A misdemeanor bond forfeiture charge, and a Class C misdemeanor assault - family violence charge.
Collectively, Davidson’s bond amount was set at $3,000 for the three misdemeanor charges. No bond amount has been set for her felony charge.
Lt. David Young, a spokesman for the Lufkin Police Department, said that Davidson was involved with a disturbance with a man at Walmart Thursday night. He added that she was also yelling at Walmart employees and Lufkin PD officers as she was being escorted from the store.
As Davidson was leaving the store, she allegedly spun around and hit one of the Lufkin PD officers on the arm. Young said the officer wasn’t injured.
Davidson then tried to leave, and when LPD officers went to arrest her, she fled a short distance on foot, Young said. Davidson was caught and arrested.
